Roadworks change traffic flow ahead of school return

STOP: Roadworks are continuing on Omar St, West Ipswich where a new path and kerb works will be built. Contributed

PARENTS returning students to an Ipswich school will contend with a new traffic flow after workers finished a significant infrastructure project during the holidays.

Since mid-December Omar St between Tiger and Keogh streets has been closed while work is undertaken outside West Ipswich Special School.

Ipswich City Council's Infrastructure Services acting chief operating officer Cathy Murray said all major work in front of the school was finished by January 25.

"The great news is that we are on track to meet our commitments to the school,” she said.

"Parents will return to the first day of term to see new parking arrangements and ongoing work on Omar and surrounding streets.

"This will potentially cause confusion - and there will be some minor traffic delays.”

The council has been keeping the school principal informed of the project ahead of students' return this week.

Parking arrangements have changed on the roads surrounding the school and parents are urged to be patient and aware.

The council has relocated the bus zone from Omar St to Tiger St after discussions with the school.

An extended loading zone has been created on Omar St, incorporating this into where the old bus zone was.

The signs will be in place to delineate the new arrangements.

A new shared pathway will be built along Omar St and when complete, will be able to be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Part of the project involves working in front of the West Ipswich Special School, which Ipswich City Council conducted during school holidays to minimise disruption and traffic congestion.

This has included some work within the school grounds.

Ms Murray said work to construct the remainder of the shared pathway would be ongoing until June 2019.

That will include kerb and channel and footpath works along Omar St, between Tiger and Clay streets, from this Wednesday.

Work will be done between 9am and 2pm with traffic control in place.

There will be no on-street parking available in this area until works are finished.

Footpath and stormwater work along Pound St will continue from January 30.

Traffic control locations will in place at the intersections of Omar/Tiger streets, Omar/Clay streets and along Pound St.