ROADWORKS: 11 Ipswich streets to avoid

Extensive roadworks in Ipswich will start from this month.

Extensive roadworks in Ipswich will start from this month. News Regional Media

THE first of four major road works projects worth $18.7m will start in Ipswich this month.

Brassall, West Ipswich and One Mile will be under the construction spotlight when work begins on the $3.5 million rehabilitation of Hunter St Brassall, $9.5 million Old Toowoomba Rd upgrade to four lanes, the addition of an extra inbound lane to Brisbane St West Ipswich at a cost of $4.1 million, and the new $1.6 million Western Ipswich Bikeway.

When completed motorists and cyclists will benefit from improved safety and travel times. The projects are designed to deal with population growth and to keep pace with a forecast increase in traffic.

Road users should take extra care around road works and allow for extra travel times, especially in peak periods.

Ipswich City Council received funding support from the Queensland Government towards the Old Toowoomba Rd Project through the Cycle Network Local Government Grants Program and the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS). The Western Ipswich Bikeway Link was also supported.

Road works are also underway on Cole St, Booval, Rose St, Eastern Heights, Cedar Rd, Radbank Plains, Goondoola St, Redbank Plains, Hopetown St, North Ipswich, Leahy St, Brassall, Roderick St, Ipswich and and kerb and channeling work on Hunter St, Brassall.

Key dates:

October 2018 to January 2019 - Hunter Street (between Pine Mountain Rd and Rowan Dv)

December 2018 to June 2019 - Western Ipswich Bikeway link (Pound, Omar and Hooper streets)

January 2019 to August 2019 - Old Toowoomba Rd (Lobb St to Toongarra Rd)

January 2019 to June 2019 - Brisbane St West Ipswich (Hooper St to Burnett St)