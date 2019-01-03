Menu
Council News

Roadworkers return to Ipswich upgrade

3rd Jan 2019 4:33 PM
EXTENSIVE roadworks will swing back into action at Brassall on Monday after an extended festive season break.

Hunter St is undergoing major refurbishment after decades of wear and tear that comes with handling 15,000 vehicles a day.

The $3.5 million project will continue into February, bringing resurfacing, new kerb and channel, line marking and tree planting.

Day works are now in place until mid-February 2019, with the final works to take place at night in late February.

