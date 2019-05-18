Roadwork headaches on busy road set to drag on

IPSWICH motorists will have to suffer delays on a busy stretch of road for another six months.

Major works on the section of road from Toongarra Rd roundabout to Lobb St, which runs past Leichhardt State School, have caused headaches for drivers during peak times.

Civil works have commenced on the $10million project, with heavy works expected to last until late this year.

Works are being undertaken between the Toongarra Rd roundabout and Ernest St.

The installation of a new sewer and water main and the relocation of a gas main is also being worked on near the roundabout.

The entire project is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year, weather permitting.

"Council will always seek better outcomes for the community and motorists whenever possible during roadworks," an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

"Given the volume of work and size of this road upgrade, there are delays to be expected for the next five to six months and will start to ease.

"We will do what we can to minimise delays as best we can.

"Council asks motorists to allow for extra travel time, particularly over the next few months. New traffic conditions will be in place and we ask that motorists take care while driving through the work areas."

The section will be upgraded to four lanes and will include new traffic signals at Ernest St and traffic signals for pedestrians along Old Toowoomba Rd, between Denman and Edward streets.

The upgrade will feature the resurfacing of Old Toowoomba Rd and a centre median for the entire length of the project to improve turning movements.

New on-road lanes and a bike path will be constructed for cyclists on the inbound side with a raised road crossing at the Denman St intersection.

23,800 vehicle movements were recorded using this section of road each weekday in November 2018.