Roads remain closed as TMR investigates bridge damage

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator. Photo: Facebook

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator. Photo: Facebook

ROAD closures are still in place after a truck collided with three bridges on the Cunningham Highway.

A heavy vehicle carrying an excavator damaged the bridges about 10.20am on Monday.

It was originally believed the truck had hit only two bridges between Dinmore and Blackstone but a Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman confirmed three bridges were struck.

READ MORE: Highway closed following bridge strikes

“The vehicle struck two bridges at the Cunningham Highway overpass at Aberdare Street at Dinmore and the Redbank Plains Road bridge over the Cunningham Highway near Blackstone,” the spokeswoman said.

Damage to the Redbank Plains Road bridge after it was struck by a truck carrying an excavator. Photo: Facebook

TMR closed a section of the highway over Aberdare Street and the Redbank Plains Road bridge near Blackstone while the bridges were inspected.

One lane in each direction over Aberdare Street was reopened for most traffic this morning.

The Redbank Plains Road bridge remains closed with diversions in place for southbound traffic.

LOCAL NEWS: Man crushed after car drops, pins him

TMR officers are assessing the bridges for structural damage.

“We are working as quickly as possible to assess the extent of damage to the bridges,” the spokeswoman said.

“Safety is our number one priority, so we will continue to reduce traffic loads on those bridges as a safety precaution until those investigations are completed.”

TMR is working with police in relation to the incident.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.