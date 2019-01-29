FLOOD WATCH: Bruce Highway cut as heavy rain soaks district
CLOSED ROADS
- Pugsley street in Walkerston at the Camerons road intersection was closed to all traffic due to flash flooding.
- Hicks Road at Windmill crossing in Glenella was closed to traffic in both directions.
- Golf links road Beaconsfield at Golf Links causeway was closed to traffic in both directions.
- Farleigh Dumbleton road Erakala was closed to traffic in all directions, advising drivers use an alternate route.
- Marian Eton road Eton/ North Eton at was closed to traffic in all directions due to water over the road at Sandy Creek.
- Kowari gorge road Finch Hatton was closed to all traffic, advising drivers use alternative routes.
- Barrie Lane Homebush was closed to traffic in all directions.
- Blue Mountain road at Prospect Creek was closed to traffic in all directions, advising drivers to use alternative routes.
- Marlborough Sarina road Blue Mountain / Nebo was closed to traffic in all directions.
- Palm Tree road Homebush was closed to traffic in both directions, advising drivers to use alternative routes.
- Midge Point road Bloomsbury was closed to traffic in all directions.
- Bruce highway near Lethebrook road was closed to traffic in all directions. Long delays expected.
- Gregory river road Myrtlevale was closed to traffic in all directions.
- Streeters road Carmila was closed to traffic in all directions. It has been closed since January 23.
- Flash flooding warning was put between Proserpine to O'Connell River Bridge along the Bruce highway.
LATEST: THE Bruce Highway has been closed north of Mackay due to flood water.
Reports indicate the Highway is cut between Mackay and Proserpine at Hamilton Plains, near Lethebrook Road.
EARLIER: A FLOOD Watch has been issued for the Mackay region as heavy rain continues to lash North Queensland.
At 12.35pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a Flood Watch for coastal catchments from Daintree to Mackay, parts of the western Cape York Peninsula and eastern Gulf of Carpentaria catchments.
"Moderate to major flooding is possible in the Flood Watch area later this week," the warning advised.
"The monsoon trough is currently extending across north Queensland and is forecast to remain in the region over the next few days.
"Some of the catchments in the Flood Watch area are saturated and have experienced flooding in the past week. This will result in a faster response in the rivers to any further rainfall.
"Heavy rainfall is expected between Townsville and Mackay during Tuesday and Wednesday. From Thursday onwards, the monsoon trough is expected to start slowly moving northwards over the North Tropical Coast, western Cape York Peninsula and eastern Gulf catchments, resulting in multiple days of heavy rainfall."
The BOM warned heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding.
Catchments expected to be affected include:
- Norman River
- Gilbert River
- Mitchell River
- Staaten River
- Daintree River
- Mossman River
- Barron River
- Mulgrave and Russell Rivers
- Johnstone River
- Tully River
- Murray River
- Herbert River
- Black River
- Ross and Bohle Rivers
- Haughton River
- Burdekin River to Burdekin Falls Dam
- Burdekin River downstream of Burdekin Falls Dam
- Don and Proserpine Rivers
- Pioneer River
EARLIER: AS MORE rain lashed north Queensland overnight, conditions became more severe on the roads.
In the last 24 hours, rainfall totals around the region climbed. The Bureau of Meteorology recorded falls of 104mm at Gold Links road, 112mm at the Mckillop station and 216mm at Hamilton Island.
According to the live RACQ Report and Conditions about 15 roads across the state had been closed due to flood conditions.
The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises delays are expected and urged drivers not to ignore warning signs to drive through floodwaters.
Yesterday was a tragic 24 hours on Mackay roads which saw five road accidents across the region. The wider community is mourning the death of a 32-year-old paramedic who died in a single vehicle accident while travelling to an emergency. Also on the roads, a number of other passengers involved in traffic crashes were injured, some so serious they required transport to hospital.
UPDATE 12PM Tuesday:
1. Palm Tree Road in Homebush was closed to traffic in both directions. It has been closed since 8.58am today.
2. Barrie Lane in Homebush was closed due to flash flooding. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. It was closed since 8.58am today.
3. Marian Eton Road was closed at Sandy Creek due to water covering the road. It was closed at 9am this morning.
4. Pugsley street, Walkerston was closed to all traffic at the Camerons Rd intersection yesterday.
5. Farleigh Dumbleton road, Dumbleton, was closed at the Furston Creek Bridge in both directions early this morning. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
6. Hicks Road, Glenella was closed to all traffic near the Pioneer River Bridge yesterday. RACQ warned long delays were expected.
7. Golf Links Road was closed at Golf Links causeway. Drivers were advised to use an alternative route.
8. Mount Olympus Road in Saint Lawrence was closed to all traffic due to long term flooding at 11.40 am today. Motorists are advised to seek an "alternative transport method".
9. Midge Point Road near Bloomsbury was closed to all traffic just after 9am today.
10. The Bruce Highway northbound was impacted by flooding at Bloomsbury, between Proserpine and the O'Connell River Bridge. Warnings were issued about 6 am today. Delays were expected as all lanes impacted by conditions.
11. Delays are expected at the Bruce Highway at Gooranga Plains. All lanes are impacted and delays are expected.
For those travelling on the Bruce Highway today please be aware the conditions on along the highway are always changing- drivers are advised to take caution and drive to conditions.
