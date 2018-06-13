Roads and bridges the main focus of Scenic Rim budget

THE continued renewal and restoration of the region's road and bridge network is a key focus of Scenic Rim Regional Council's $112 million Budget for 2018-19.

Mayor Greg Christensen said Council's Budget included $26 million for capital improvements to roads, bridges, footpaths and drainage across the Scenic Rim to meet the growing needs of a growing region.

"Structured under our Corporate Plan, Scenic Rim 2023, this year's budget reflects council's mission to enable a sustainable future for our region that enhances our unique rural communities and environments," he said.

In 2018-19, council is planning to complete $25 million of flood restoration, as well as Betterment works to improve the resilience of local infrastructure to damage from future flooding. The total flood restoration and Betterment works being delivered across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years will account for more than $55 million when completed.

"Our financial settings for the year ahead are geared to sustainable economic development and growth which relies heavily on infrastructure and services," Cr Christensen said.

"Roads and bridges not only connect the communities of our region but are key drivers of our regional economy and our investment in infrastructure aligns with the vision we share with the community for the Scenic Rim as a sustainable and prosperous economy."

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen with CEO Jon Gibbons at the 1018-19 Council budget meeting at the Beaudesert Council Chambers. Ashleigh Howarth

Ongoing works to repair $38 million in damage to roads and bridges from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017 are to be completed by the end of the 2018-19 year, with 75 per cent of the funding from the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements from the Australian Government and 25 per cent from the Queensland Government.

Council continues to supplement more than $8 million of Betterment funding from the Australian and Queensland Governments to ensure key roads and bridges will be more resilient to damage from future flooding during extreme weather events.

"Through sound asset management practices, we are ensuring the best value to ratepayers for our investment in infrastructure that provides the impetus to the ongoing growth and economic development of our region," Cr Christensen said.

Total capital and operational expenditure for the Scenic Rim Regional Council in 2018-19 include:

Roads and bridges - $34.22 million

Disaster restoration - $15 million

Vibrant and Active Towns and Villages - $1.30 million

Community buildings and facilities - $7.38 million

Parks and Gardens - $3.22 million

Community and Cultural programs - $5.82 million

Waste Operations - $8.60 million

Planning - $2.87 million

Health, Building and Environment - $5.22 million