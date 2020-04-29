Road upgrades to support jobs

The state government will get stuck into vital maintenance works next month on the River Road overpass at Dinmore which will also help to support jobs.

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said with people doing the right thing and limiting their travel as much as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, now was the perfect opportunity to carry out upgrades on the normally busy overpass.

"It's never been more important to keep Queenslanders in work, so it's great to see that a crew of 15 will be working on this project, carrying out maintenance works underneath the bridge including reinforcing concrete pedestals, realigning bridge bearings and replacing bolts," he said.

"These works will improve the longevity and safety of the overpass, which our community knows is an important link for the local meatworks, industrial centre and surrounding businesses.

"This government is investing more than $23 billion in roads and transport, supporting local businesses and 21,500 jobs in the process. It's vital we continue to rollout this program and support jobs as we face the economic challenges of coronavirus."

Mr McCallum encouraged people to be mindful of change road conditions and traffic controllers, with the bridge to be closed at night, with detours in place, generally between 7pm - 5am from May 16 - 18.