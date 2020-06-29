Menu
GOOD CALL: Gatton truck drivers Bruce Logan and Greg Smith. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
News

Road upgrades stop dangerous ‘guessing game’ for truckies

Ali Kuchel
30th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
ROAD train truck drivers will soon be able to commute to Brisbane without playing a "guessing game" or risk over-size fines along the Warrego Highway.

Last week, the transport department announced pre-construction would commence on a new breakdown pad for oversized trucks near Gatton.

The Department confirmed the new facility would be built on crown land, formally owned by the University of Queensland bordering the eastern side of Hausers Road.

The announcement has been welcomed by Gatton-based truck driver Greg Smith, who has been left in difficult over-size situations in many occasions.

He said the current system was an "absolute joke" and was eager to see the new facility built.

The truck pads at Lawes, east of the Gatton overpass, accommodate about nine trailers.

 

Gatton truck drivers Bruce Logan and Greg Smith. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
"At the moment, you don't know how many trucks are at the truck pads," he said.

"You're not allowed to take road trains past that checkpoint, and on a number of occasions it's been full.

READ MORE: Two-hour turnaround at new Warrego Hwy truck pad spot

"I've been there, and on some occasions, there's only been one or two trailers, but the two hour limit is also not enough to go to Brisbane and back."

Mr Smith said truckies could not drop a trailer on the side of the road because the truck pads were full.

"It's definitely going to stop a guessing game," he said.

A truck driver for more than 30 years, Mr Smith provides a freight service for anyone needing truck transport.

At present, most of his commutes are from Queensland to Adelaide.

READ MORE: New $4.5 million Warrego Hwy trucking stop location revealed

However, he said the number of freight trucks were continuing to increase on our roads.

"As much as people want to get freight off the road, it's continuing to grow. It's going to get busier and busier as populations grow," he said.

 

Gatton truck drivers Bruce Logan and Greg Smith. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Gatton owner-truck driver Bruce Logan, who operates BA Logan Transport, said he supported the new facility, as long as it was big enough.

"It would be a good idea to put toilets in there as well," he said.

Pre-facility construction has already constructed following the Department of Transport and Main Roads announcing a $4.5 million package for the facility.

Pre-works include widening and strengthening the on and off-ramps at the Gatton overpass along with the round-a-bouts and connecting roads.

It will also include lengthening the acceleration lanes onto the Warrego Highway.

Gatton Star

