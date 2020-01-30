Road upgrade turns quiet Lockyer street into busy truck route

ROAD RAGE: Lisa and David Judd see enormous semi-trailers flying past their house on a road they say is not wide enough for two cars to pass.

ROAD RAGE: Lisa and David Judd see enormous semi-trailers flying past their house on a road they say is not wide enough for two cars to pass.

BERNIE Allport uses Sippel Road every day – and so he should – he lives on the street.

But, in the time he has lived there, the number of cars using the road has increased – and he said, in its present condition, the road was not suitable for the volume of traffic.

Stretching between Blenheim Rd and Martin Rd, the dangerous Sippel Rd covers five kilometres, with only one kilometre wide enough for a single stream of traffic.

“It’s very narrow and, with all the traffic going through at the moment, it’s starting to create a bit of a hazard,” Bernie said.

“There’s a sharp bend and then a piece where it transitions from single-lane to dual-lane and there’s a tree on the corner someone might hit some day before too long.”

While it used to be adequate for the number of cars using it, Bernie said the road had been upgraded from dirt to bitumen a couple of years ago.

Since then, it has attracted more traffic.

“Very few people used to use this road – but the amount of traffic now on Sippel Rd has increased dramatically,” he said.

“It’s not just cars but also a lot of heavy vehicles and trucks because it's a shortcut from Gatton to Laidley.”

Lisa and David Judd also use the road regularly and their property backs on to a very narrow stretch of the road.

“Sippel Rd was previously a quiet, country road with a very low traffic volume,” Lisa said.

She said, in the past, other vehicles bypassed Sippel Rd, using Blenheim Rd and Pitt Rd to go to and from the direction of Gatton.

“That was until council decided to elongate the bitumen from Fantail Drive to Pitt Rd,” she said.

“That’s brought volumes of additional vehicles, including heavy duty trucks which whiz past continuously day and night – resembling a highway during peak hours.”

When cars and trucks pass, the pair see gravel on either side of the road kicked up, creating large volumes of dust.

“It’s grossly unsafe for vehicles meeting each other, particularly at the bend nearest Blenheim Rd, where one vehicle often needs to pull off the road to fit,” she said.

Lisa said the stretch of road between Fantail Rd and Blenheim Rd needed to be widened for two cars to fit comfortably – let alone trucks.

Bernie echoed her view.

“All it really needs is some widening to finish it off so it’s two lanes all the way through,” he said.

“And maybe straightening out the sharp corner a little bit.”

A spokeswoman for Lockyer Valley Regional Council said the council had not received any customer complaints or requests in relation to the road, following the previous upgrades, apart from general maintenance enquiries.

“Council considers concerns raised in our complaints system and actively encourages residents to utilise the available platforms,” the spokeswoman said.

“Residents can submit their concerns by contacting Council’s Customer Service Centres or by lodging an online request via Council’s website.”