Road upgrade at Tarome means safer travels for truckies

Upgrades to the road at Tarome will make it safer for truck drivers

A HEAVY vehicle route in Tarome will soon be more efficient, reliable and safer thanks to an upgrade funded under round six of the Liberal and Nationals' Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

"Getting product from paddock to plate is a vital part of Australia's growing agriculture and transport industries, which is why the Liberal and Nationals' Government is investing in making those freight routes safer," said Member for Wright Scott Buchholz.

"We all understand how important it is to upgrade these roads - we all drive them often and see firsthand the jobs and opportunities agriculture and transport brings to the Fassifern.

"I have been fighting for better roads and this is fantastic news for truckies travelling through our region, with the Tarome Road project receiving $380,000 under Round Six of the Program.

"The upgrade of the Tarome Road culvert in Tarome, will reduce maintenance works, increase heavy vehicle access, improve safety and reduce travel time for all road users.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, said the program provides funding to local councils and State and Territory Governments to help fund works designed to improve the safety and efficiency of important heavy vehicle routes around the nation.

"Around Australia we are investing in helping people get home sooner and safer, no matter where they live,” he said.

"That's why we are continuing to deliver road funding where it's needed, based mainly on the local knowledge, especially to councils which make up more than 60 per cent of the 93 projects selected under this latest round of funding.”