Road unit has major impact on back to school infringements

GOOD START: Laidley Police OIC Regan Draheim said the start to 2020 had been relatively positive on the region’s roads. Picture: Dominic Elsome

THE START to the year has been a relatively positive one for Laidley Police, with drivers well behaved as school returned.

Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said while the majority obeyed the rules, several motorist were caught in the first two days of the school year speeding, with seven infringement notices issued for speeding in school zones.

He said while the number was low, any speeding was too much.

"It is always a concerns when motorists exceed the speed limit in school zones," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

"The unpredictability of children in the these areas is the reason the zones are in place and exceeding that speed limit dramatically increases the chance of pedestrians being hit."

Drink and drug driving continued to be an issue for police, with recent tragedies in other states severing as a horrific reminder of just how dangerous the crimes can be.

"While the numbers aren't staggering … any of those offences is too many," he said.

"We've seen recent incidents in other states where the consequences of drink driving and drug driving have caused horrific losses for people and long lasting damage to the community."

The police will be targeting drug and drink driving in the come months as part of their continued focus on the Fatal Five.

Road Policing Command officers stationed at Laidley Police Station Constable Benjamin George, Acting Sergeant Warren Huggins and Senior Constable David Palmer. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Bolstering this is the ongoing work of the road policing unit presently based at Laidley.

Sen Sgt Draheim said the unit's presence in the valley had already had a positive affect.

"We believe that they've had a very significant impact on driving behaviour in the area … and their continued presence in the area will hopefully continue to improve driver behaviour," he said.

"They're a very visual presence with a motorcycle and a marked car.

"So we'll continue to get them to work together with us to try and you know, keep the road safer."

Sen Sgt Draheim also remind motorists harsher penalties now applied for use of mobile phones while driving, and police would be on the look out for law-breakers.