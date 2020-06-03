Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
News

Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.

Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.

The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        Premium Content Speed limits to be reduced at major Lockyer intersection

        News New speed limits will be enforced at a major Lockyer Valley intersection as major roadworks ramp up

        UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap

        Premium Content UPDATE: Patient critical after horror workplace mishap

        Breaking Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter have been sent to the scene

        80 drink drivers nabbed in Christmas road blitz

        Premium Content 80 drink drivers nabbed in Christmas road blitz

        Crime At least four serious traffic crashes occurred across Ipswich over the festive...

        New focus for Ipswich’s national duo after tours lost

        Premium Content New focus for Ipswich’s national duo after tours lost

        Softball and Baseball Promising teenagers looking to pitch ahead in the future after being chosen in...