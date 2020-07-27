Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Road toll horror: Another driver dies

by Shae McDonald
27th Jul 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A person has died after the car they were driving rolled and slammed into a tree west of the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Mundoolun Connection Rd at Boyland just after 11am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the car suffered life-threatening injuries but it's understood they died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the person was driving along the road when the vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

Queensland police's forensic crash unit is now investigating.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The incident adds to a horror few days on Queensland roads.

On Saturday, four young Queenslanders were killed in a horror crash at Advancetown, about 30 minutes' drive from Monday's incident.

An international tourist was killed on Fraser Island on Sunday when the car he was driving rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

Originally published as Road toll horror: Another driver dies

More Stories

editors picks fatal road crash road safety tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich competition called off for first time in 100 years

        premium_icon Ipswich competition called off for first time in 100 years

        Sport Popular sport victim of tough times and challenges of providing COVID-safe play for hundreds of players. See why decision made.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Ipswich World Cup master backs Easts fighting spirit

        premium_icon Ipswich World Cup master backs Easts fighting spirit

        Hockey Getting ready for his international debut, the durable sportsman knew what the...

        May 24, 1953: The day this Korean veteran cannot forget

        premium_icon May 24, 1953: The day this Korean veteran cannot forget

        News Matt Rennie credits a bloke called Frank with saving his life