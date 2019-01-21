Road to parenthood not always an easy one

NOT all planned births work out the way mums expect them to.

New mother Vanessa Puerta tried for more than two years to have a baby.

The Springfield Lakes resident said she made the hard decision to attempt IVF and luckily was successful on her first attempt.

Ten weeks ago her baby girl Ariana was born.

Recently birth statistics revealed that Springfield Lakes was outdoing other suburbs in terms of births per population.

"After trying to conceive naturally for 2.5 years without any success, we finally decided to try IVF after discovering a bulk billing clinic that recently opened near us," Ms Puerta said.

"Being told that there is a 30% chance with each attempt might not be high for most but for us it was 30% more chance than we had.

Vanessa Puerta and 10 week old Ariana. A Life In Bloom Photography

"We were hopeful during our first attempt and kept positive.

"They collected 15 eggs, five of which were inseminated.

"Out of those five, three survived.

"We used one for a fresh transfer and two went to the freezer for storage.

"First time lucky I'd say as we ended up conceiving a healthy baby girl with our first transfer.

"She gracefully entered this world 10 weeks ago now and we couldn't be happier.

"She was definitely worth the wait and the emotional roller coaster that trying to conceive can be."