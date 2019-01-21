Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Road to parenthood not always an easy one

Carly Morrissey
by
21st Jan 2019 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOT all planned births work out the way mums expect them to.

New mother Vanessa Puerta tried for more than two years to have a baby.

The Springfield Lakes resident said she made the hard decision to attempt IVF and luckily was successful on her first attempt.

Ten weeks ago her baby girl Ariana was born.

Recently birth statistics revealed that Springfield Lakes was outdoing other suburbs in terms of births per population.

"After trying to conceive naturally for 2.5 years without any success, we finally decided to try IVF after discovering a bulk billing clinic that recently opened near us," Ms Puerta said.

"Being told that there is a 30% chance with each attempt might not be high for most but for us it was 30% more chance than we had.

Vanessa Puerta and 10 week old Ariana.
Vanessa Puerta and 10 week old Ariana. A Life In Bloom Photography

"We were hopeful during our first attempt and kept positive.

"They collected 15 eggs, five of which were inseminated.

"Out of those five, three survived.

"We used one for a fresh transfer and two went to the freezer for storage.

"First time lucky I'd say as we ended up conceiving a healthy baby girl with our first transfer.

"She gracefully entered this world 10 weeks ago now and we couldn't be happier.

"She was definitely worth the wait and the emotional roller coaster that trying to conceive can be."

birth rates ivf births springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Tribute after river tragedy: 'Forever young Matty Jay'

    premium_icon Tribute after river tragedy: 'Forever young Matty Jay'

    News UPDATE: A REPORT will be prepared for the coroner after the body of Toowoomba man Matt Jarvis was pulled from the Brisbane River after a 36-hour search.

    Barty flying high and doing us proud

    premium_icon Barty flying high and doing us proud

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Ash Barty’s Australian Open dream lives on after escaping Sharapova

    Pub owners denied $569k for efforts during 2011 floods

    premium_icon Pub owners denied $569k for efforts during 2011 floods

    News Lockyer pub owners denied compensation after lengthy legal battles

    Polite thief steals cash and vodka

    premium_icon Polite thief steals cash and vodka

    Crime There had also been no threat or force used in the robbery

    • 21st Jan 2019 4:43 PM