Road spikes used in low speed pursuit

A SADLIERS Crossing man has been denied bail after police had to use tyre spikes to stop a vehicle at Purga on the weekend.

Rossey Samuel McIntosh, 35, was charged after police tried to stop a vehicle at Yamanto at 9.30pm on Friday but had to use the tyre deflation device to stop the car at Purga five minutes later after the driver allegedly failed to stop on the Cunningham Hwy.

Police say the vehicle was followed at a low speed at Willowbank before it stopped on Coopers Rd.

McIntosh is charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence and two counts of fail to stop motor vehicle.

His bail application was denied in Ipswich Magistrates Court yesterday and he was remanded in custody to August 8.