Road safety initiative aims to upskill young drivers

DESPITE already being the most vulnerable group, new research has revealed that young Queensland drivers are increasing their risk of road trauma by allowing basic safety essentials to go unchecked.

The data has shown that almost half aged 25 and under are driving a vehicle that is more than a decade old. And, three in five are guilty of not undertaking any regular checks on their car - either leaving it to someone else or naively believing a warning light would alert them to any safety issue.

In an effort to better prepare young people, Driver Safety Australia has teamed up with leading specialist auto retailer Supercheap Auto to drive Check It, an initiative that raises awareness among younger drivers around the importance of undertaking regular vehicle safety checks.

Check It will offer locals free in-store training at their local Supercheap Auto stores in Booval and Yamanto on Saturday. Those unable to attend also have the opportunity to learn other vehicle checks through a series of online tutorials.