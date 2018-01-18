Dangerous driver left grinning in the dock after sentencing

BEHIND the wheel of a stolen black Audi, runaway driver Guy Weldon rammed two police cars and later struck a traffic controller holding a stop sign at roadworks on Brisbane Rd.

A police officer in a stationary police car struck her head on the dashboard when her car was rear-ended by the Audi in Acacia Ridge.

He had mounted a footpath and later told arresting police officers he was "driving stupid" to evade them.

Weldon, a 23-year-old Rockhampton man, had also stolen a bottle expensive cologne Dior Sauvage from Myer.

He was also the driver of a black Holden Astra that collided with another car in Collingwood Park last September.

At the time, Weldon was a disqualified driver.

Weldon grinned broadly and seemed cheerful on leaving the dock of the Ipswich Magistrates Court when sentenced to serve at least another six months in jail.

He'd already spent 58 days in pre-sentence custody after his arrest.

Guy James Weldon pleaded guilty to 15 offences, including five counts of stealing; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on November 19, 2017; drink driving; failing to stop at Inala; negligent acts causing harm; receiving tainted property; driving unlicensed; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The offences took place in Rockhampton, Brisbane CBD, Acacia Ridge, and Redbank Plains Rd at Collingwood Park.

Defence lawyer Brianna Edwards said Weldon said he had no intention to hit either of the cars or people affected by his crimes.

Prosecutor Branson Ballard revealed Weldon stole the Dior Sauvage last July, an iPhone from an Optus shop, and fuel from a Caltex service station.

On September 10, he drove recklessly through a red light at Collingwood Park.

His Astra collided with a Nissan Pulsar injuring its three passengers.

One person suffered broken ribs while another sustained a fracture to the neck.

Weldon fled the scene into a paddock but injured his hand after scaling a barbed wire fence.

He claimed he found the stolen Audi on the side of the road and drove it to Ipswich to score drugs.

Weldon drove the Audi with a stolen number plate.

He struck the traffic controller after being stopped at roadworks.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sentenced Weldon to six more months in jail and set a parole release date for July 15. Weldon was disqualified from driving for 27 months.

Ross Irby