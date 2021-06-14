Menu
A man accidentally shot his nine-year-old son while trying to put his gun away following a suspected late-night road rage incident.
Crime

‘Road raging’ dad accidentally shoots son

by Jon Rogers, The Sun
14th Jun 2021 9:47 AM

A nine-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the chest by his dad after he "pulled a gun during a road rage incident".

The Houston boy, who has not been named, was in a car being driven by his dad at about 11pm Friday (local time), June 11, in the Fifth Ward.

The dad reportedly believed he was being tailed by another vehicle and brandished the weapon.

The dad accidentally shot his son after pulling his gun during a road rage incident. Picture: abc13/KTRK
Once they got back home the dad is said to have tried to put his gun back into its holster, but it accidentally went off and the bullet hit the boy in the chest, authorities said.

The youngster was rushed by his dad to the Texas Children's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two police officers at the home where a boy was accidentally shot by his dad. Picture: abc13/KTRK
Houston Police said he was expected to survive.

No charges were expected to be filed against the dad, who is cooperating with the investigation, ABC News reported.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as 'Road raging' dad accidentally shoots son

