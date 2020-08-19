Road ragers do a runner after highway demo derby

Joshua Clarence Joel Hill pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle relating to an incident in which two vehicles rammed each other during a road rage incident, sparked when Hill's car was damaged while parked in his driveway.

TWO cars were wrecked when a road rage incident involving the drivers of a Holden and a Ford spiralled out of control.

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard the antics were triggered when one of the vehicles was damaged while parked at home.

This sparked a pursuit involving the two vehicles, which ended with both of them crashing.

The court heard both drivers sideswiped each other on the Warrego Highway before crashing at Pine Mountain Road.

Only one of the drivers – young father Joshua Hill – was charged in relation to the incident.

Police have been unable to locate the other driver.

Joshua Clarence Joel Hill, 25, from Churchill, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on the Warrego Highway at Muirlea on Tuesday, March 17.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Hill told police at the time the damage caused to his own vehicle was worth it just to see the other driver’s car damaged too.

Sgt Dick said the crash occurred about 9.50pm with police called to a disturbance at Pine Mountain Road turn-off.

A silver Holden Calais and a Ford wagon were seen in the grass of the road verge.

The Holden had rego plates from another vehicle and Hill, the driver of the Ford, was spoken to at the scene.

“He says he was home in Brassall when he heard sounds of breaking glass and saw the rear window of his Ford smashed. He saw four males get into a Holden Calais and drive off,” Sgt Dick said.

“He says he knew one male was his cousin.”

Sgt Dick said Hill got into his Ford and gave chase, heading west along the Warrego Highway before doing a U-turn and travelling east.

The driver of the Holden sideswiped his car and Hill retaliated, causing both cars to crash off the road.

“He admits he deliberately sideswiped the Calais, causing the crash,” Sgt Dick said.

“He rammed the Calais.”

All occupants of the Holden fled the scene before police arrived. Police received no complaints from the other party, the court heard.

“I don’t care. Seeing his car written-off is gratification to me,” Sgt Dick said Hill told officers.

Hill represented himself, telling Magistrate Kurt Fowler that he disagreed with the statement where it said he rammed the other car

“The Commodore was forcing me off the road and that’s when I pushed back,” Hill said.

Mr Hill told the magistrate he heard the sound of a baseball bat being slammed against the door of his car at his house earlier that evening.

“As I reacted a brick was thrown threw the window of the car and landed on the car seat where my son sits,” he said.

Mr Hill named his cousin and another suspect in court, but said police were unable to locate either of them after five days of searching.

Mr Fowler said Hill was only being dealt with for his own actions that evening.

“I’m not sure if you have appreciation of how serious this matter is,” Mr Fowler said.

Mr Fowler said he took into account the circumstances of the case and the fact that Hill has no criminal history.

Hill was fined $2000.

His licence was disqualified for six months. No conviction was recorded.