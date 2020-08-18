Road rager blames $15,000 football ticket cancellation

Dax Anderson leaves court after pleading guilty to public nuisance and failure to give way.

THE CANCELLATION of a trip to Spain to watch football was pinpointed as the trigger for an Ipswich businessman’s road rage.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Dax Meehan Anderson was upset at the loss of $15,000 when his family’s planned trip was called off due to coronavirus.

While very few facts were read out in the open court, Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the incident would have been “frightening” to the female victim and her children.

Anderson, 41, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to not giving way; and causing a public nuisance. The charges related to incidents at North Ipswich on March 11.

A charge of forcible entry was withdrawn and dismissed.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Anderson had never been before the court before this incident.

Mr Kelly said Anderson made attempts to show his remorse to the complainant.

He said Anderson had been emotional after receiving confirmation earlier that day that the tickets he and his family purchased to attend Barcelona football club games would not be refunded.

Mr Kelly said Anderson and his children were to attend the games in April but this was cancelled due to the coronavirus and that the parent company of the ticket providers had gone into liquidation.

“He got confirmation he would not be refunded. He lost $15,000,” Mr Kelly said.

“He is the licensee of two post offices. The rents had not been reduced.

“There were stresses as a result telling the children they were not going.

“He had not been in a good place that day.”

Mr Kelly said the incident took place at a section of road where two lanes ended and Anderson claimed the woman’s car had sped up to merge.

“After five hundred metres she pulled over. He got out and carried on,” Mr Kelly said.

“Video was put on Facebook. He kicked a gate.”

Mr Kelly sought that no conviction be recorded against Anderson because of his very good record, saying he’d taken steps to address his stresses.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum shed no light on what the agreed facts were.

“The incident would have been frightening to her, and her children,” Ms MacCallum said.

“If the roles were reversed you and your family would be upset.”

She fined him $600 with no conviction recorded.