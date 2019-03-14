Menu
Crime

Moment woman kicks man in sickening road rage attack

by Lea Emery
14th Mar 2019 5:13 AM
A WOMAN kicked a man repeatedly after her partner had knocked him to the ground and punched him more than 20 times in a horrific road rage attack.

Melissa Susan Hargreaves was sentenced yesterday to 12 months prison with immediate parole for her part in the shocking attack which involved three people setting upon a driver in Nerang.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sickening footage of the attack in September last year was played to the court and showed Shane Gregory Armstrong pulling the driver from his vehicle and punching him repeatedly.

 


While the driver was on the ground Hargreaves begins to kick the man.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse said: "You were kicking that man to the head and there were a number of kicks.

"The first thought I had when I saw that was what would a woman want to do that for?

"Women don't do that."

Hargreaves' lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the woman had been surrounded by violence her entire life.

Armstrong was sentenced last month to 12 months prison with immediate parole.

