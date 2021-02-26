Road rage truck driver should not have been behind wheel

Alan J Davidson leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting another driver during a road rage incident. Davidson was disqualified from holding a licence at the time and should not have been on the road in the first place.

Alan J Davidson leaves court after pleading guilty to assaulting another driver during a road rage incident. Davidson was disqualified from holding a licence at the time and should not have been on the road in the first place.

A TRUCK driver banged on the window of a tradie’s ute then punched him in a nasty outburst of road rage.

When the tradie put up his arm to protect his head the blow from Alan Davidson struck his forearm, an Ipswich court has heard.

Davidson was a disqualified driver at the time and should not have been on the road in his work truck when he lost his temper.

It was one of nine charges Davidson was sentenced for at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Alan J Davidson, 39, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to assault doing bodily harm to the man on November 21, 2019; four charges of driving when disqualified (in August and November 2019, and two in April 2020); drink driving when unlicensed on April 1, 2020; obstructing police when in licensed premises on October 31; failing to stop; and failing to appear at court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the assault occurred in what had been a road-rage incident.

Davidson was driving a Mazda pantech truck and towing a dual-axle trailer at 2pm when it was seen by another driver to be swerving near the Moggill Road exit on the Centenary Highway.

The truck stopped and its driver, Davidson, walked over to a stationary ute and yelled abuse at its driver.

Davidson punched the side window glass then grabbed the handle and tried opening the door.

It opened and Davidson punched the driver, an electrician, in the forearm when he tried to protect his head. He received bruises to his forearm.

Sgt Molinaro said Davidson had four previous offences of driving while disqualified, showing his contempt for court orders.

She said he had already received a suspended jail penalty in September 2019.

In an incident at Jet’s Leagues club in North Ipswich, Davidson had been intoxicated and began yelling racist remarks.

Police were called but he tried pushing past officers before being arrested and handcuffed.

Defence lawyer Michael Kelly said Davidson was immediately banned from the club and remorseful for his bad behaviour.

Mr Kelly said Davidson instructed that the other driver pulled in sharply in front of him prior to the road rage incident, and that the other driver shouted insults at him.

He no longer used opiates and stopped taking painkillers following a serious motorbike accident in 2018.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Davidson that he did not need to get out of his truck that day.

“The issue is how much prison time to serve. You are constantly breaking a court order not to drive,” he said.

Mr Saggers sentenced him to a 15-month jail order for the assault, and other jail terms of six months.

Davidson was fined $450 for drink driving when unlicensed, $750 for failing to attend court, and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid community service for obstructing police.

He received various driving disqualifications ranging from two years to four months.

Mr Saggers granted immediate release to parole, saying: “It has to stop. Are you clear about that”.

“If you continue to treat court orders as meaningless you will serve jail time,” he said.