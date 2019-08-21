Road rage sparks unholy clash on church run

HOT TEMPER: Sale Emelio was driving home after church when he assaulted another driver.

ANGERED by a run-in and minor collision with another driver while on his way home from church, a young Ipswich man decided to take matters into his own hands.

Police labelled the Sunday morning biffo as road rage and sought a jail term for Sale Emelio , who an Ipswich court this week heard also broke the other driver's phone in the scuffle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Bernard Elmore told Ipswich Magistrates Court Emelio had no criminal history, but the offence was serious.

No police facts were provided to the open court.

Sale Emelio, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm when in company at Redbank Plains on Sunday, January 27; and wilfully damaging a phone.

A Samoan interpreter was provided to Emelio.

Sgt Elmore said the Court of Appeal judgments made it clear the safety of road users and citizens was an important consideration as they are entitled to feel safe on Queensland roads.

Such incidents must be discouraged because they can alarm road users and put them in peril.

A jail term can be considered even when there is no prior history of violence, and the accused before the court is a first-time offender.

Police sought a six-month jail term, with either immediate parole or a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read sought a probation order and for no conviction to be recorded.

"We are dealing with a youthful offender, and a first-time offender,” she said.

"For an assault charge occasioning bodily harm, the sentencing range is extremely broad.

"He is only 21, lives with his parents. His mother and grandparents are here.

"He completed secondary schooling in New Zealand. Moved here in 2015.

"Has done factory work and is a forklift driver.”

Ms Read said Emelio instructed he was returning from church that Sunday and, when stopped at a red traffic light, he noticed the driver and passenger in a car behind him were "carrying on, making gestures toward him”.

When the lights switched to green and they began to drive off, a collision occurred with Emelio's car bumped from behind. The driver then overtook Emelio's car.

"He followed it to obtain details for insurance purposes if it was damaged,” she said.

"The vehicle stopped outside a Night Owl at a shopping centre and its driver and passenger got out.

"He did the same.

"He went over to the driver and the incident then followed.

"He was the first person to land a punch.

"It occurred in the heat of the moment.”

The court heard Emelio got out of the car and reacted immediately, with a scuffle ensuing.

Emelio was also apparently injured, the court was told.

"He accepts his actions in instigating it were wrong, and he is remorseful,” Ms Read said.

Through the Samoan-speaking interpreter, Magistrate Tracy Mossop asked Emelio whether he was coming home from a Christian church at the time.

"Yes, Catholic,” he said.

"What does it say in the Bible. It says do unto others as you would have them do to you,” Ms Mossop reminded him.

"To treat people the way you want them to treat you.

"When you go to church, don't just hear, listen.

"Take it in as it might help you.”

Ms Mossop shed light on the police facts, saying Emelio punched the male to his face then threw his phone on to the ground.

Ms Mossop found Emelio fell within the probation range, sentencing him to a supervised two-year probation order.

A conviction was not recorded.