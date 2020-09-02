Road rage driver pretends to be police officer

A driver who didn't like being beeped at pretended to be a police officer by waving a fake police cap out his window and directing the other driver to pull over.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the Caloundra Magistrates Court that Kenneth Jason Payton was driving along the Sunshine Motorway approaching the Bruce Hwy, Sippy Downs on July 3.

The court heard another driver beeped his horn at Payton after he merged from the left lane to the right lane and nearly cut him off.

Burnout hoon leads police on high speed chase

Drug addict busted driving on meth twice in month

"At this point the defendant waved an item resembling a police baseball hat outside the window and pointed his finger to the left of the road, thereby directing the informant to pull over," Sergeant Stephens said.

"The informant believed he was being directed to stop by a police officer and slowed to a stop in the emergency lane, with the defendant slowing down his vehicle in the emergency lane right in front of him."

The court heard Payton then drove away, which left the other driver confused.

Sgt Stephens said the other driver took photos of Payton's registration and reported the incident to police.

Checks revealed that Payton wasn't and had never been a police officer.

The court heard Payton attended Beerwah Police Station and told police he had been involved in the road rage incident.

"When asked whether he waved a police hat out the window, he confirmed he always has a dark blue, junior police baseball cap on the dashboard of his vehicle," Sgt Stephens said.

The court heard Payton denied waving it outside the window, but said he may have waved it inside the windscreen while pointing to the side of the road.

He told police he realised it was a stupid thing to do.

The court heard Payton provided the baseball cap to police, which strongly resembled a police cap but had a kangaroo on the front.

Payton pleaded guilty to assume designation or description of police officer in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Duty lawyer Jacob Pruden said it was a low level example of the type of offence.

"It's a low level example because you never see it, it's rare," magistrate Hayden Stjernqvist said

"It was low level offending but high levels of stupidity."

He fined Payton $300.

No conviction was recorded.