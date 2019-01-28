Road rage bully traumatised teenage driver

A TEENAGE driver left petrified and fearful after she was assaulted in a road rage attack on a rural road, says she had to sell her ute afterwards.

It was dusk as the 18-year-old pulled out of a driveway on Munbilla Rd near Kalbar, when a Toyota Hilux ute came quickly up behind her ute.

The driver tail-gated her, flashing its headlights.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said the vehicle was travelling so close behind young woman's blue Toyota Hilux she could not see its headlights.

Behind the wheel of his company's Hilux ute was Peter Noble.

Sgt Dick said that Noble's behaviour was an almost a "carbon copy” of a road rage assault he was convicted of back in 2000.

Peter Kelly Noble, 43, a professional driver from Kalbar, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm to a woman aged 18 on February 8, 2018; assault of a youth aged 17 (passenger in her ute); driving without due care and attention; and entering premises (her ute) with intent to steal (her car key).

Sgt Dick said the incident happened at 7pm when the female driver saw a vehicle in the distance and believing she had plenty of time pulled out onto Munbilla Road.

She had accelerated to 95/km/h when the white Hilux began tailgating her.

Sgt Dick said Noble's ute began swerving across double lines behind her as if he was going to pass.

Because he was so close she tapped her brakes to get Noble to back-off.

He did but continued flashing the headlights.

Sgt Dick said Nobel then overtook the ute across double white lines and on a corner before braking in front of it causing the driver to slam on her brakes. Both utes stopped.

The young woman told police she feared Noble's ute would clip hers as he passed.

Wearing a high-viz gear Noble held up his mobile phone as if to film her, and yelled as he walked up.

Sgt Dick said Noble reached inside an open window to grab her car key and attempted to turn off its ignition.

The woman put her hand over his hand to stop him and Noble grabbed her arm with force for 30 seconds, causing bruising and pain.

"If you were a bloke I'd have flogged you,” Noble said to her.

He walked around and threw two punches at the youth seated in the front passenger seat but missed.

The woman started her ute to drive into Kalbar to get police.

Spoken to by police later, Noble continued to deny it had been him.

But on Friday, with witnesses called for a trial, Noble changed his plea to guilty.

Sgt Dick said Noble was 25 when he was involved in a similar assault outside Roma police station.

Sgt Dick said the latest incident fell into the category of road rage.

He told Magistrate Donna MacCallum the woman had to sell her vehicle as she was too petrified to drive.

"And couldn't drive by herself for sometime as she feared this might happen again,” he said.

"She had a panic attack, was hysterical, thinking she had seen him driving behind her again.

"It has had an ongoing effect on her.”

Because of his late plea police sought a jail term of six to nine months - that could be suspended for up to two years and no licence disqualification.

Defence barrister Kevin Rose said as a consequence of his behaviour Noble lost his job, and estimated an income loss of $40,000.

Mr Rose said that at the time of the offences Noble was under stress due to his marriage breaking down.

The prior assault matter in 2000 involved a former friend of Noble's who ran off with his then girlfriend.

Mr Rose sought a wholly suspended jail sentence.

Magistrate MacCallum said regrettably such situations involving drivers in road rage incidents had become common and such violence must be discouraged.

She said Noble's tailgating, and swerving could have caused a collision.

Ms MacCallum said police photos of the bruises indicated some force was applied to the woman's arm.

Ms MacCallum said the offence was caused by being unable to control his temper.

Noble was sentenced to eight months jail. suspended for 18-months, for the assault causing bodily harm offence and to a four month jail term (suspended) on the other charges.