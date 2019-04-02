Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road issue at the top of Ipswich's list

Shannon Newley
by
2nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been fantastic to see the response and engagement from readers with our Future Ipswich campaign.

This campaign is about setting up our city for success as we face an incredible surge in population.

In short, it is everyone's problem and everyone will be affected as more and more people decide to call the Ipswich region home.

It is hard to pick one priority when there are so many areas that need attention, but transport must surely be on the top of the list for many people.

Yes, we need better roads, however, we need to think far more broadly than that.

We need to think about how to get cars off the road.

That means more people on public transport and more people sharing the cars that are on the roads. It also means making sure people can live, work and play close to home.

If we can get the pieces of the puzzle to fit together now, we'll create a better city long term.

futureipswich ipswich roads public transport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Success is the icing on the cake for Antoinette

    premium_icon Success is the icing on the cake for Antoinette

    Business WHAT started out as a passion for baking and cake-making has now turned into a hugely successful business for one Ipswich woman.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:33 AM
    Sleepwalking dad unaware he was molesting step-daughter

    premium_icon Sleepwalking dad unaware he was molesting step-daughter

    Crime Jury decides 'morbidly obese' man innocent

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:21 AM
    Three major projects we must get by 2030 to prevent gridlock

    premium_icon Three major projects we must get by 2030 to prevent gridlock

    Politics These major infrastructure projects will keep Ipswich moving .

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:11 AM
    BIZTALK: Don't let cash flow cripple your business

    BIZTALK: Don't let cash flow cripple your business

    Business THE way we do business has changed. Here's what you need to know.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM