ROAD DEATHS: Take pledge to stop fatalities

Over the last 12 months there have been more than 1,235 deaths on Australian roads.

Ipswich Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy is calling on residents to take the pledge this week to lessen these shocking road toll figures on Fatality Free Friday.

Since its inception in 2007 the Fatality Free Friday campaign has continued to expand its operation and is now recognised as Australia's only national community-based road safety program.

"Each year the nation-wide event is promoted by many community groups and organisations, both government and non- government, to remind all road users of road safety and their responsibility,” Senior Constable Sheedy said said.

"The Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit, in partnership with the Ipswich City Council, Department of Transport and Main Roads and Ipswich PCYC Braking the Cycle will promote Fatality Free Friday.

"May 26 marks the day for a national road safety campaign encouraging drivers to consider road safety by making a commitment to take the pledge.”

Ipswich Road Safety Committee are holding a Fatality Free Friday road safety event on Friday from 9.30am at Department of Transport and Main Roads in Colvin St, North Ipswich.

"The static display will serve as an awareness for road users to consider their driving behaviour and attitude when behind the wheel and think about the responsibility they have to themselves and other road users,” Senior Constable Sheedy said.

"You can sign the pledge in support of zero road toll for just one day on Queensland roads. The key to road safety is in your hands.”

For more visit fatalityfreefriday.com.