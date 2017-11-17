ROAD CLOSURES: Where to avoid in the CBD tonight

A SPECIAL guest will arrive in the city tonight as the Christmas spirit fills Ipswich.

Santa Claus is taking a break from overseeing the final touches on all the toys to make a celebrity appearance and help turn on the city's Christmas lights, alongside Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

As part of tonight's Christmas Parade, several major roads will be closed between 5pm and 9.30pm.

Closures:

Brisbane St between Burnett and Bell St.

Waghorn St between Limestone and Darling St East.

Ellenborough St between Limestone St and Bremer Pde.

Bremer St west bound online between Bell St to Ellenborough St.

Bell St from Bremer St roundabout to Brisbane St.

The schedule

5:30pm: Christmas Concert and Carols Quest

Featuring energetic routines with Performance Plus dancers, the amazing Acro Elves and, of course, the wonderful Carols Quest contestants performing for the chance to sing at the Mayor's Christmas Carols at North Ipswich Reserve.

6:45 pm: Christmas Twilight Parade



The ultimate Christmas experience! Witness the spectacle of the Christmas Twilight Parade, a magical extravaganza of imaginative floats, Christmas characters and marching bands as it weaves its way down Brisbane Street to celebrate the arrival of Santa.

Turning on the Christmas Lights

The festivities continue following the Twilight Parade as Santa joins Mayor Andrew Antoniolli in turning on the City's Christmas lights, heralding the 2017 Christmas season.

Enjoy wonderful performances by the amazing Hip Hop Santa's and finally, sing along to your favourite Christmas tunes.