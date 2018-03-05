ROAD CLOSURES: Queen's Baton route shuts down CBD

Between 4.15pm and 5.30pm parts of the relay route between Ipswich Boys Grammar to Limestone Park will be off-limits to traffic.

TRAFFIC chaos could hit the Ipswich central business district this week when a dummy Queen's Baton travels through the city.

A rolling road closure will be in place and traffic light timing adjusted as part of a full dress-rehearsal on Thursday ahead of the real event on March 29.

Cheryl Bromage, the council's representative on the relay group, said Ipswich was the only city in southeast Queensland holding a rehearsal.

"We're hoping we can understand if there's anything that needs tweaking within the traffic management plan," she said.

Traffic lights will be adjusted and buses will be re-routed in a cohesive operation to ensure agencies are can work together to ensure a smooth relay through Ipswich.

"If there are things we can mitigate then it will be good for the community," Cr Bromage said.

A rehearsal for the relay between Brassall and the grammar school has already been held.

Thursday's CBD closures will cause the highest disruption to traffic, prompting Cr Bromage to ask for patience.

"Everyone can still operate as normal, they just have to remember if they're parking there (in the CBD) they could be caught," she said.

THE FULL ROUTE

The journey will start at Ipswich State High School at 2.40pm on Thursday, March 29.

It will travel along Hunter St, right into Pine Mountain Rd, then onto North St via Wyndham St.

The baton will pause at the Workshops Rail Museum and then continue onto Downs St, past North Ipswich State School, onto The Terrace, Pine St and across the David Trumpy Bridge.

FULL LIST: Ipswich's lucky few named in baton race

The convoy will turn left onto Olga St and loop under the bridge onto Bremer St along the Bremer River, onto Elizabeth St and stopping at Ipswich Grammar School.

It will then turn onto Woodend Rd, Burnett St and down Brisbane St then right onto Chermside Rd and the Five Ways intersection.

From there the baton will go towards Griffith Rd and finish at Limestone Park between 5.30 and 6pm for a celebration.

Food trucks, entertainment and family-friendly activities will be waiting behind the PCYC as part of a sporting celebration between 4 and 7pm with a family movie night to follow.