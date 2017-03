Crops under water in the Crowley Vale district.

SIGNIFICANT rainfalls across the region overnight have already caused minor flooding in the Lockyer Valley.

Rainfall totals of more than 80mm in the Kentville area were recorded by 8am this morning.

See below for road closures:

Forest Hill

*Old Laidley Forest Hill Road

Laidley

*Edward Street

*Storr Street

*Drayton Street (east end)

Esk

*South Street

Thornton

*Main Camp Creek Road (near Watkins Drv)

For more current and up to date road closures, visit the QLDtraffic website by clicking here.