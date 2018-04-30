Menu
ROAD CLOSURES: Ipswich Labour Day parade

30th Apr 2018 2:41 PM

THE Ipswich division of the Queensland Council of Unions advise that Saturday's Labour Day parade will start at Timothy Moloney Park.

Set up for the march will begin in Ellenborough St from 1pm and move off at 2pm.

The parade will head west to Darling St and then return along the same route about 3pm.

"Disruptions to traffic and street closures will occur as the march moves along its route between 12pm and 3pm," said QCU's Steve Franklin.

"Local residents in the surrounding areas may be affected but will still be able to access there driveways during this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may occur."

