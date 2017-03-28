Road closures for Ipswich CBD as crane brought in

A ROAD will be closed in the Ipswich CBD tomorrow and a crane brought in to install a new piece of art.

Ipswich City Council is behind the new granite sculpture and the commotion will shut down one lane of Bell St.

Queensland Police say the road closure will be in place between 9am and 4pm.

As part of the works, the footpath along Bell St and one lane will be closed near the intersection of Brisbane St.

The council is yet to provide details on the sculpture and what it depicts, however, Mayor Paul Pisasale says its part of a program to increase the amount of public art in Ipswich.