ROAD CLOSURES: Ipswich CBD closed for festival parade

PARTS of Ipswich CBD will be closed to traffic for up to 12 hours on Saturday as the Ipswich Festival parade moves through the city.

Ellenborough St the most significant closure, with cars stopped from 11am to 11pm along some parts of the road and others from 3pm to 11pm

Brisbane St will also be closed between Ellenborough St and Bell St from 11am to 11pm.

Shoulder Closure 6am - 3pm

Darling St East (Waghorn St to Ellenborough St)

Ellenborough St (Darling St East to Bremer St)

Full Road Closure 11am - 11pm

Ellenborough Street (Limestone St to Brisbane Street)

Ellenborough Street (Darling St to Brisbane Street)

Brisbane Street (Ellenborough Street to Bell Street)

Full Road Closures 3pm - 11pm

Ellenborough St (Brisbane St to Bremer Parade)

Waghorn St (Darling St East to Brisbane St)

Brisbane St (Burnett St to Bell St)

Darling Street (Waghorn Street - Ellenborough Street)

Full Road Closure 7pm - 8.30pm

Bell St

Bremer St (Bell St to Ellenborough St)

Lane Closure 7pm - 8.30pm

Mansfield Place

The parade marshalling starts at 3.30pm. The Parade route (commencing at 6pm): (Marshalling in Darling St)

1. Turn left into Waghorn St

2. Turn left into Brisbane St

3. Turn left into Bell S

4. Turn left into Bremer Parade (lower lane)

5. Turn left into Ellenborough and Darling St for complete parade dismantle

Ipswich Festival Events, Saturday, April 14:

3pm - 9pm Creative Kidz - d'Arcy Doyle Place and Brisbane Street

7pm - 8pm Parade of Light - Brisbane Street

7pm - 9pm Heritage Bank Street Concert - d'Arcy Doyle Place and Top of Town

8pm - 9pm Honk! - Brisbane Street - Top of Town