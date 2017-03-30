ROAD CLOSURES: Which roads are closed in Ipswich, Boonah

FLASH flooding is already affecting Ipswich with many roads closed following overnight rain.

In Goodna, Smiths Rd and Albert St are closed to traffic and Bellbird Park, Jones Rd and Harris St have water across the road and are also impassable.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ipswich councillor Paul Tully warned motorists to bypass the usual flash flooding hotspots around the city.

"If it's flooded, forget it is the message all drivers should heed today," Cr Tully said.

The councillor snapped a photo (above) of a car stranded in Jones Rd, Bellbird Park while attempting to cross flood waters.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said while no official road closures had been reported, there would be roads covered with water after the overnight rain.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"We encourage people to call 13 19 40 to report road closures so they can spread the word," she said.

"Facebook isn't an official channel and they have to be reported so everyone can know.

"At this point in time with the amount of rainfall we are expecting we would advise motorists to stay off the roads.

"And of course if it's flooded forget it."

This story will be updated with current road closures as the QT receives further information throughout the day

Road closures