Road closures around Ipswich CBD for Labour Day march

WORKERS and union members will march through Ipswich today as part of the Labour Day celebrations.

Drivers will have noticed some closures as the group prepares to head off at 11am.

Roads around the CBD will likely be closed until 12.30pm.

AMWU representative Steve Franklin said the day was about educating people on the importance of the union movement.

He said there would be discussions around the issue of weekend penalty rates.

"It's the people who can ill-afford to lose money for penalties on a Sunday who are losing," Mr Franklin said.

"I really think it's big business pushing this, not small shops.

"Our standard our living depends on the union movement continuing in this country."

Stands have been set up in the Ipswich Mall where there will be food, drinks and speeches.

List of road closures for Labour Day parade;