Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

by Judith Kerr
16th May 2020 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have closed off a street in Beenleigh after a pedestrian was hit by a truck just before 11am this morning.

The forensic crash unit is also investigating and it is believed the pedestrian is in a serious condition.

Police said the person was on Sunrise St at Beenleigh when the collision occurred.

Ambulance officers were at the scene, where neighbours rushed out of homes to help.

More to come

Originally published as Road closed; pedestrian fights for life after hit by truck

crashes pedestrian crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bargains galore with Vinnies to reopen one Ipswich store

        premium_icon Bargains galore with Vinnies to reopen one Ipswich store

        News To celebrate its reopening, the store will be having a 50 per cent off sale on selected stock.

        Ipswich filmmakers take shark net problem to world

        premium_icon Ipswich filmmakers take shark net problem to world

        News Dinmore duo focus on exposing ‘archaic’ control programs

        Not an ice maker, it’s essential oils says druggie

        premium_icon Not an ice maker, it’s essential oils says druggie

        News An ice addict told police that drug equipment found in his shed was used to make...

        Man injured in Springfield Lakes stabbing

        premium_icon Man injured in Springfield Lakes stabbing

        News A 55-year-old man is in hospital after allegedly being stabbed at his home