Driver trapped, road closed after rollover near Ipswich

UPDATE 12PM: There are reports the driver of a truck that has crashed near Boonah is trapped in the cabin.

The vehicle crashed down an embankment and overturned at Beaudesert-Boonah Rd, Coulson about 11.10am.

Queensland Ambulance, firefighters and police are on scene.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 3pm.

Traffic diversions are in place, with vehicles being sent via Old Beaudesert Rd.

Truck drivers are advised to seek an alternative route as this diversion may not be suitable for larger vehicles.

Serious truck rollover on Beaudesert Boonah Road #Coulson at 11.09am. QAS crews and all emergency services on scene. pic.twitter.com/tOA6PNfqTH — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) July 23, 2018

