Driver trapped, road closed after rollover near Ipswich

Emma Clarke
Andrew Korner
by and
23rd Jul 2018 11:31 AM | Updated: 12:09 PM

UPDATE 12PM: There are reports the driver of a truck that has crashed near Boonah is trapped in the cabin.

The vehicle crashed down an embankment and overturned at Beaudesert-Boonah Rd, Coulson about 11.10am.

Queensland Ambulance, firefighters and police are on scene.

Police expect the road to be closed until at least 3pm.

Traffic diversions are in place, with vehicles being sent via Old Beaudesert Rd.

Truck drivers are advised to seek an alternative route as this diversion may not be suitable for larger vehicles.

 

EARLIER: Diversions are in place on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd at Coulson, near Boonah following a serious truck rollover.

Emergency services have closed the road in both directions following the crash just before 11.10am.

Diversions are in place via Old Beaudesert Rd.

All emergency services are on scene.

