A MAN in his 30s has died at the scene of a single-car crash this morning at Wivenhoe Somerset Rd, Split Yard Creek.

Police believe the accident happened around 4am after the car left the road and hit a tree.

The road will be closed in both directions for a number of hours.

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.

