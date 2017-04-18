Road closed after car and garbage truck collide

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a garbage truck and crashed through a fence.

Emergency services were called to Whitehill Rd, Flinders View about 12.30pm, following reports of an elderly woman trapped in her vehicle.

Firefighters helped paramedics free the woman from the car, removing some broken fence palings in the process.

The crash shut down Whitehill Rd for a short time as the damaged vehicle was removed.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.