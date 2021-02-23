Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

ROAD CHAOS: Highway shut as stolen cars run riot

by SAM FLANAGAN, SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Feb 2021 1:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Bruce Highway is closed in multiple places and a manhunt is underway after a string of car crashes which are believed to be linked to numerous stolen cars.

Members of the Queensland Police Service responded to a crash near the intersection of Woolcock St and Wagner St in Shaw just after 11.30am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service also attended and treated three patients on scene.

It is understood the red ute was driving on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into other vehicles.

A red ute involved in a crash on Woolcock St. It's unknown if this vehicle was stolen.
A red ute involved in a crash on Woolcock St. It's unknown if this vehicle was stolen.

All three patients were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Just before that incident emergency services were required in Black River for another multiple-vehicle crash on Bowden Rd.

A female needed to be taken to hospital as a result of the crash.

It's believed the two accidents are linked and police are currently searching bushland in Black River for a person of interest.

Police on scene at Woolcock St.
Police on scene at Woolcock St.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed in both directions north of Black River Rd and at Deeragun between North Shore Blvd and Wagner St.

Originally published as ROAD CHAOS: Highway shut as stolen cars run riot

editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waste company addresses moving location of incinerator

        Premium Content Waste company addresses moving location of incinerator

        News Local residents are anxious for more information about the controversial project with limited details available

        Sisters accused of attack on love rival’s dad

        Premium Content Sisters accused of attack on love rival’s dad

        News A jury has heard evidence from a home owner who said he fought off a woman who was...

        ‘Stab him’: Jilted lover egged on by mates in park fight

        Premium Content ‘Stab him’: Jilted lover egged on by mates in park fight

        News A man was slashed four times after arranging to meet for a fist fight in an Ipswich...

        Robbery victim’s unusual gesture following apology letter

        Premium Content Robbery victim’s unusual gesture following apology letter

        News The actions of a service station attendant who was threatened with a knife may have...