'What a spectacle': Road bump 'blinds' driver before crash

TAXI CRASH: When a bump in the road sent his glasses flying, driver Timothy Millers collided with a taxi. Ross Irby

A BUMP in the road sent his glasses flying off his face but unhappily for driver Timothy Millers he rear-ended a taxi.

Both damaged vehicles had to be towed from the crash scene just three days before Christmas.

Millers, 20, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention in Bellbird Park on December 22, 2017.

"I do believe it was my fault," Millers said when pleading before magistrate Louisa Pink.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said the crash happened on Jones Road at 9.30pm when Millers car rear-ended a Yellow Cab taxi that had pulled over and stopped.

"He told the driver that he hit a bump in the road that caused his glasses to fall off his face," Sgt Colston said.

"He continued to drive 50 metres before colliding with the rear of the stopped taxi.

"He says he couldn't see."

Millers said he couldn't see almost to the point of being blind without them.

Sgt Colston said police did check the road surface and did find a slight dip in the road 50 metres prior to the crash.

She said there was extensive damage and the taxi had two passengers who said it had been pulled over and that Millers had run up the back.

Millers apologised, saying he hadn't been wearing his glasses and didn't see them and thought he'd be able to quickly feel around and find his glasses but it all happened so fast.

He was also tired after a long day at work.

Millers told the court he was also flustered after working a seven day week.

"My glasses had fallen off my face. From that point I didn't know what to do," he said.

Ms Pink said it would appear he had not seen the taxi pulled over. And she hoped it had been "a salutary lesson" in how quickly something bad can happen.

Millers was fined $500.