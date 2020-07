FOUR people are being assessed by paramedics and a road has been completely blocked after a three-vehicle crash, this afternoon.

One person was still trapped in their vehicle at 3pm following a crash on Ipswich Boonah Rd at around 2.30pm.

Ipswich-Boonah Rd was closed after a three vehicle crash. Paige Ashby

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one of the vehicles had rolled.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.