Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

RMS confirm remains found on bridge site

Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.
Police and forensic investigators are on scene at the Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton after bones were discovered in a shallow grave. Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
by

ROADS and Maritime have confirmed a bone was found while carrying out excavations for the new Grafton Bridge.

Yesterday a source told The Daily Examiner a body may have been found at the construction site.

A RMS spokesperson said as soon as they discovered a bone while carrying out excavation work.

"Work was immediately stopped in the area where the bone was found and NSW Police were informed," the spokesperson said.

"Roads and Maritime is working with police and the area will remain closed until further notice.

"Work in other areas of the project will continue."

Photos
View Gallery

Related Items

Topics:  bridge site fulton hogan grafton bridge rms road and maritime

Grafton Daily Examiner
Developer buying major shopping complex for $30m

Developer buying major shopping complex for $30m

Mintus Properties confirmed to the QT it was involved in the purchase of the major complex.

Ipswich heritage home breaks 10-year sale record

SOLD: Helen and Dr John Jackson spent two decades restoring Booval House to its former glory.

The buyer saw the property and instantly fell in love

Vulnerable prisoners 'raped' in jail - Human Rights Watch

Female prisoners walking in the Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre. A Human Rights Watch report found prisoners with disabilities are often neglected and abused.

Queensland prisons boss launches reviews into allegations

Online charity auction raising funds for families in need

Westside Community Charity Auctions are currently running their summer campaign.

Do your bit to help kids return to school stress-free

Local Partners