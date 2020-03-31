RLI holds off on cancelling season

CRUNCH TIME: RLI is expected to decide if the competition will go ahead by next week. Pictured is Brothers celebrating during last year’s decider. Picture: Rob Williams

A decision regarding the fate of the RLI season is anticipated next week.

Chairman Gary Parker said the QRL board met on Monday afternoon to discuss whether or not community rugby league competitions around the state would go ahead this year.

He said the board intended to give local leagues every possible chance of taking the field this season and had deferred any determination, with a directive expected to be handed down next week.

“At this stage training is still suspended until May 1,” Parker said.

“Nothing has changed.”

As a consequence of the ongoing public health emergency, the QRL moved last week to cancel four statewide competitions, including the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup.

Health and safety of players and staff was the primary consideration, with each competition involving significant travel which was believed to place participants at greater risk.

Logistical issues were also anticipated.

While health and safety will also be the key factor in RLI’s final call, Parker said local footy had not been abandoned as yet because it did not involve the risk associated with travel or logistical obstacles.

He said the QRL and RLI were exploring every option to make it possible for some play to go ahead when the coronavirus pandemic was controlled and social distancing restrictions repealed.

“That’s why they are sitting on it,” he said.

“They are trying to allow every possible chance of holding a community competition of some length.

“There won’t be any massive overruns with us like they are suggesting in the NRL,

“We won’t be going until December or anything like that but we might start mid-June and finish at the end of September.”

Such a format would allow for about 13 rounds, comprising nine or 10 regular season fixtures and finals.

“That would give us a reasonable competition,” Parker said.

“That’s the goal - to have some sort of community competition in place for both juniors and seniors.”

If RLI can proceed with matches other difficulties are almost certain to arise.

Parker conceded clubs may not be able to afford to put teams on the paddock given they would not be bringing in revenue but would still have bills to pay in the meantime.

“Once we do decide to start are the players going to be there,” he said.

“Are the 19s still going to be there. We only had five teams. Do we cancel the 19s and run them in C-Grade?

“So we’ll have to look at our options for the grades.”

Given it is unlikely the government will immediately rescind the rule regarding mass public gatherings, there is also the potential for problems relating to holding junior game days where numerous clashes take place at the same venue at once, attracting large numbers.

Parker said RLI would consider the appropriate advice before formulating solutions to any further setbacks as they emerged.

He said RLI had been communicating via phone with club presidents in an effort to ensure they were informed and a final call as to whether the season would be cancelled altogether should be announced by the second week of April.