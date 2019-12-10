RLI Finals boost

CROWNING MOMENT: Triumphant Brothers captain Wes Conlon celebrates with teammates on RLI Grand Final day this season.

In a move expected to raise spectator numbers the Rugby League Ipswich finals will finish before the NRL playoffs kick-off next season.

RLI has released a tentative draw with the season set to launch on the weekend of March 13.

The grand final is scheduled for September 6 following 18 hard-fought rounds.

The big dance will coincide with the 25th and final round of the NRL regular season.

RLI chairman Gary Parker said crowd numbers were pleasing during the latest finals series but he believed avoiding a clash with the eagerly anticipated NRL playoffs was a positive move that would generate increased interest in the local competition.

“Basically, our finals will be finished before the NRL finals start,” he said.

“You are more likely to head along and watch if you aren’t watching your favourite NRL team on the television.

“So we should get a couple extra through the gate.”

Parker said it appeared shifting the preliminary and grand finals back to Sundays had proven popular among fans with attendance figures up on previous years.

He said a lot of people did not like the games being held on Saturday nights due to family commitments and other responsibilities, while others simply preferred the traditional Sunday afternoon time slot.

“The numbers were pretty good this season,” he said.

“The Sunday (senior grand final day) was way up.

“We plan to keep it the same.”

Welcoming junior premiership winners back for a special presentation ceremony on senior grand final day last season was viewed as an overwhelming success.

RLI will again make a concerted effort to involve juniors in senior grand final day in order to promote inclusivity, encourage the youngsters and ensure that they feel part of their respective clubs and the wider footy community.

Junior development finals will again be a highlight on the calendar.

Due to the perception that junior players are being placed under too much pressure to perform and win at a young age, children aged 12-and-under do not contest finals.

In the under-13 age group, teams finishing one and two at the end of the season will play for the premiership.

However, a special under-13 grand final day will be held during which first will play second, third will take on fourth, fifth will tackle sixth and so on.

The under-18 and under-20 competitions are reverting to under-17s and under-19s.

It is thought this structure offers a clearer differentiation between junior and senior football, and should result in more players staying in the game for longer.

“Numbers didn’t go backwards this year,” Parker said.

“But this gives us the best shot at player retention.”

RLI is also set to roll out the next stage of the game’s player development framework in the new year.

Under-7 competitors will play Oz Tag for the first part of the season.

They will then participate in a tackle safe program before introducing contact for the final rounds of the season.

Parker said this was a good outcome which should ensure players were taught proper technique in order to enjoy rugby league safely.