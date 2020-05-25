RLI drafts 10-match draw

Rugby League Ipswich has drafted a 10-round draw in an effort to be as prepared as possible if given the green light for a resumption of community footy.

Under the revised draw competitions would resume on July 25 and finish by October 18, a week prior to the scheduled date of the NRL Grand Final.

RLI chairman Gary Parker said the start date was based on the Queensland Government’s Return to Play guidelines which would allow sport, recreation and fitness activities with up to 100 people present from July 10.

He said the revised draw allowed teams two weeks to train and prepare for their round one matches, and the finishing date had been chosen so the season did not clash with the NRL Grand Final or overlap with summer sports.

“We have mutual obligations with the summer sports and don’t want to break them and run into their seasons,” he said.

Parker said while it was great to have a tentative plan in place, there were countless obstacles still to overcome before play could get underway.

RLI representatives will take part in a teleconference hosted by the QRL tonight.

During the hook-up the QRL will summarise the Return to Play guidelines for rugby league in the Sunshine State.

Parker will then outline those for club delegates at the RLI Junior meeting on Wednesday.

RLI will then await the ratification of those guidelines by the QRL before considering the impact of any restrictions against health and financial concerns in consultation with the clubs, and deciding whether it will be viable to proceed with a season under those conditions.

“If the guidelines are too constraining, there won’t be a decision to make,” Parker said.

He said although $2000 grants attained through the State Government’s COVID SAFE Return to Play recovery assistance package could help embattled clubs significantly with basic costs of operating, it may not be enough if canteen, bar and gate revenues were non-existent.

“$2000 won’t go far,” Parker said.

“$2000 can go a long way to paying the strapping tape bill given the competition will be shorter than usual. That’ll be good for some clubs.

“It may also help them tidy things up for next year.”

If, however, the State Government raises social gathering restriction numbers further in August that could open the door for RLI to run home games with limited crowds and canteens and bars operational.

This appears to be the best-case scenario at this stage but much will hinge on when and by how much the government decides to increase the number of people allowed to gather.

Given the large crowds which regularly attend venues where multiple teams converge at any one time, a substantial increase to the number of people allowed to gather would be required for RLI to be able to satisfy social distancing restrictions, as well as overcome the many logistical issues it faces.

The QRL and RLI will seek clarification from the State Government in regard to the application process for the Return to Play recovery assistance package and will provide all the relevant information to clubs when it becomes available.

The health and safety of participants remains the highest priority of RLI and it will continue to base any actions on the latest advice.