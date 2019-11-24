RLI clubs bleed Board backs Swifts, West End and Goodna to hang tough

BACKING NEEDED: RLI chairman Gary Parker has called on the local business community to financially support the traditionally important game.

Rugby League Ipswich clubs are struggling financially but the board is doing everything in its power to assist them to move towards sustainable futures.

“Like most sports the clubs are bleeding,” Rugby League Ipswich chairman Gary Parker said.

“We can’t help them financially.

“But we are helping to ensure they have good governance in place and that they get every cent that they should.”

Parker said recently appointed Ipswich club support manager Mitchell Kent had been settling into the role, learning about the issues facing embattled local clubs and working with them to formulate solutions.

He said annual reports revealed that some of the clubs were not taking advantage of possible revenue streams and optimising these opportunities had been identified as a way to maximise income.

“West End is fighting hard, which is good to see,” he said.

“Goodna is struggling a bit but they have just appointed former RLI board member Jack Rhea to president and he should be able to work through that.”

Former greyhound owner Parker said an announcement that Swifts had sold the Purga property to Queensland Racing for $4.5 million, with the sale expected to be finalised in 18 months, was overwhelmingly positive for the club and for the dishlickers which had been crying out for an updated facility for years.

He said the much-needed funds should consolidate Swifts’ financial situation and RLI would work with the club to ensure the money was well-spent.

“It should make the club financially sound,” he said.

Parker said Swifts was investigating the possibility of entering into a co-op with a regional soccer club at Ripley to capitalise on the area’s growing catchment but it was not known at this stage whether the facilities would be suitable.

He said should Swifts be required to vacate the premises by the end of next year RLI would arrange an alternative ground.

“In a worst-case scenario, we will have to negotiate with council to allow Swifts to use North Ipswich Reserve,” he said.

Parker said RLI fared well financially overall, operating at a small loss for the year, but major sponsors were still needed.

“That was excellent,” he said.

“The revenue hasn’t gone down, so we’re pretty happy.

“But we’re still looking for sponsors.”

Parker said the QRL had previously subsidised the employment of two RLI staff members but was now paying for four.

He said while this move did not give the QRL control, it did mean processes were now consistent between the two organisations.

The QRL has sent RLI league manager Brendon Lindsay to work at the Gold Coast for six months.

Lindsay is a considerable loss for RLI as the off-season becomes increasingly busy but the team has been working hard in his absence.

Parker has been doing the rounds attending the various club AGMS.

Meanwhile, the RLI board held its AGM yesterday at the North Ipswich Reserve.

A position on the board of directors was voted upon.

Incumbent David Nugent was re-elected ahead of fellow nominees Fassifern’s Sam Ward and Norths’ Michael Scanlan.

Parker said the AGM ran smoothly according to business as usual and he thanked Lindsay for his time.

He dismissed rumours that mayoral candidate Dave Martin had been sacked from the RLI board.

He said Martin had in fact been granted a leave of absence to pursue his campaign.

The board will decide who will be chairman moving forward at its first meeting post-AGM on December 9.

Parker said he was confident of retaining the job after a successful first season, during which he learned that the Ipswich clubs were run by tough individuals with specific agendas.

“They like to see things go their way,” he said.

“The job has its challenges.

“You have to toe the line and try to bring a commonsense approach to all of the issues.”

If your business would like to sponsor RLI and ensure the game continues to flourish in Ipswich, contact Brendon Lindsay on 0488014963.