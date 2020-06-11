RLI abandons 2020 season

NO PLAY: Rugby League Ipswich competitions will not be held this year. Pictured: Brothers players celebrate during last year’s A-Grade final.

Rugby League Ipswich has cancelled the 2020 season for all junior and senior competitions but hope remains we will see some football this year.

RLI chairman Gary Parker confirmed the RLI Board acted decisively after it became clear at a meeting with club delegates last night that the majority did not wish to proceed under current restrictions outlined in the State Government QRL Return to Play Handbook.

“The competition as we knew it playing for premierships this year is finished and we will now look forward to 2021,” he said.

Parker said the decision had been made after significant consultation with all RLI senior and junior clubs and the main factors taken into consideration were lack of volunteer numbers (required to administer and ensure compliance with restrictions), risk to volunteers (health and retention) and financial risk.

He said while regular competitions had been abandoned, RLI would continue to monitor any further announcements from the Queensland Government and the QRL in hope gathering restrictions would be eased enough to open up the possibility of running special events later in the year.

“The QRL is still working with the Field Sports Industry Group with the immediate focus on easing the current restrictions in stage 3 and exploring all other support options,” Parker said.

“To this end RLI is not closing the door completely on 2020.

“If possible, later in the year some forms of rugby league may be able to be scheduled to continue then RLI will explore this.

“It is RLI’s responsibility to ensure the prospering of Rugby League in the wider community.

“This will depend on any current restrictions being relaxed by the Government to enable carnivals or gala days to be planned and clubs working together with the RLI to establish these events.”

Parker said clubs would work with individuals to determine whether they would like to have fees refunded or roll them over into next year.

An FAQ document will be presented on the RLI website (www.rugbyleagueipswich.com) once final confirmation regarding RLI refunds to clubs, and reimbursements of registration and insurance to parents/players are received.

Keep watching the RLI website for any developments.