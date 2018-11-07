Riverview NHW marks three decades of keeping community safe

WATCHING OUT: Riverview Neighbourhood Watch is celebrating 30 years of keeping the community safe.

RIVERVIEW Neighbourhood Watch is celebrating three decades of keeping the community safe.

The group is the longest continuous running Neighbourhood Watch in the Ipswich district.

Amanda Draheim is the group's secretary and social media co-ordinator and also edits its monthly newspaper.

"I joined five years ago because I wanted to know what was happening in my community," she said.

"I went along to a meeting where the members were talking about the work that was going on at the Ipswich Motorway. There were plans to shut some of the motorway exits. But our group petitioned to keep the walkway overpass. That was more of a safety issue because they didn't want people to try and cross the busy motorway.

"We still have members who have been there since the very beginning. We recently had an awards night where we recognised our longest serving members."

Ms Draheim, along with the other 70 members of the group, work hard to ensure all residents are kept up to date on new crime prevention matters.

"We had our one-way screws (to avoid licence plate theft) and we take part in Paws on Patrol, which is a Queensland Police initiative," she said.

"We have also held bike safety days where we help kids learn about the road signs. But to us, the role of Neighbourhood Watch is to build the community and networking, rather than crime prevention."

The group also loves hosting a number of events for neighbours to enjoy.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 7pm at the Riverview Community Centre.

If you would like to join, email riverviewhnw4303@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.